The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrests of four juveniles in connection with vandalism and house fires in the Bayside Community.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the address of the fires are: 6051 W. Oktibbeha St. and 6028 W. Pike St. The vandalism and burglaries occurred at 6064 W. Oktibbeha St. and 6192 E. Quitman St.
At the time of the crimes, all four residences were unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the release states.
The juveniles were charged with multiple counts of burglary and multiple counts of malicious mischief, the release states. All four were charged through youth court and their names are being withheld because they are juveniles.
“Juveniles will be held to a standard of proper conduct in Hancock County and these offenses are not taken lightly,” Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said in the release. “It is imperative that children learn the difference between right and wrong, and vandalizing other people’s property is a crime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.