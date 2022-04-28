Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam this week announced the arrest of four people, including three Kiln residents and a Saucier man, in connection with possession of narcotics and burglary tools — and in possession of several apparently stolen catalytic converters.
Sheriff’s Narcotics agents executed an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Antonio Connetti at his home at Kiln Acres Drive last Friday for his alleged failure to appear in circuit court on charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Adam said in a press release.
“After arriving at the residence,” Adam said, “agents encountered Connetti,” along with Kaitlyn Pidcoe, 21, and Olympia Elchos, 22, both of Kiln; and Justin Hoda, 28, of Saucier.
All four of them were on Connetti’s property “in the vicinity of a pickup truck, containing catalytic converters that appeared to have been cut from vehicles,” Adam said. “Agents obtained a search warrant for the property and residence, which resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine ‘ice,’ burglary tools and several power tools.”
All four were transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where they were held on non-bondable offenses, Adam said.
“Property crimes and drug activity are often related activities,” Adam said. “When a drug habit surpasses the income to support it, some resort to committing thefts and burglaries in order to sell stolen items for income. This is indicative by a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts. Our Narcotics Division and Criminal Investigations Division worked together to recover this property and take drugs off the street.
“Residents can assist our agency in recovering stolen property by recording serial numbers or placing identifying markings when serial numbers are not available.”
Adam urged the public to report criminal activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900; calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898; or emailing to sotips@co.hancock.ms.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.