Two Bay St. Louis men died in a Louisiana hit-and-run crash early on Friday morning, and two other people died in a separate accident in Hancock County just two hours later.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-12 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish that occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday. The crash claimed the lives of 21-year-old Chandler Garcia and 23-year-old John Russo Jr., both of Bay St. Louis.
“The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Russo was driving east on Interstate 12 in a 2008 Ford F-250,” according to a Troop L release. “At the same time, an unknown vehicle was also eastbound on Interstate 12 in front of the Ford. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford struck the rear of the unknown vehicle. After initial impact, the Ford traveled off of the road to the right before overturning. The unknown vehicle fled the scene.
“All occupants in the Ford were unrestrained. Both Garcia and Russo sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced deceased on the scene. A third occupant in the Ford sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Russo for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.”
Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency.
At around 6 a.m. on Friday, two people had a head-on collision on Texas Flat Road near Hwy. 607.
Shawn Kinney, 35, of Biloxi, and Toni Jarrell, 47, of Picayune, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said one of the drivers was trying to pass another vehicle, leading to the crash.
That incident is still under investigation.
