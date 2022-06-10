Foul weather on Friday morning caused four boats in the Bay of St. Louis to capsize, dumping about a dozen people into the water, officials said, but everyone walked away safely.
“There were three sailboats and one motorized boat that all capsized,” Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong said Friday. “There were roughly 12-14 people total in the boats, but all of them were rescued safely — there were no injuries.”
Strong said the stormy weather caused the accident, but fortunately, the water where it occurred was shallow enough that the people thrown out of the boats were able to assist each other to safety.
The Bay St. Louis Fire Department, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and AMR all responded to the scene, but no one required medical attention, Strong said.
