On Wednesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported an additional 3,594 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi — including 44 new cases in Hancock County since Tuesday — and 19 deaths new deaths statewide. Twelve of the deaths occurred between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28. An additional seven deaths occurred between Aug. 28 and Dec. 20, and were identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases is now 538,852, with 10,439 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Hancock County had reported a total of 8,038 cases, with 132 deaths and 81 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified eight additional COVID-19 cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and two additional deaths. There are currently 130 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
Find full COVID-19 information and guidance at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19
VACCINATIONS
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find vaccination information and locate one near you at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
If you are homebound, get help with COVID-19 vaccination by emailing COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov, or call 877-978-6453.
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters
To host a local vaccination event at your business or organization, send a request to VaccineEvent@msdh.ms.gov
To get help with a vaccination appointment, or any COVID-19 related questions, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
TREATMENT
Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for those with COVID-19 is available through providers statewide. See https://msdh.ms.gov/getmab
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.