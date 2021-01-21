U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst on Friday presented the 2020 U.S. Attorney’s Office Law Enforcement and Community Awards honoring law enforcement officers and community partners who have made outstanding contributions in all areas of law enforcement in the Southern District of Mississippi. Award recipients were nominated by USAO staff in a variety of categories for their outstanding work in supporting the mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and promoting public safety.
The awards and individuals recognized included former Waveland Police Chief David Allen, who now works as an investigator for the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. Hurst presented Allen with the Outstanding Task Force Officer Award for the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.