A former Mississippi Highway Patrol officer was briefly booked in at the Hancock County Detention Center last week on assault charges.
Dale Decamp Jr., of Bay St. Louis, a retired MHP master sergeant, turned himself in last Thursday and was quickly released on his own recognizance on five separate counts of simple assault — causing bodily injury, jail records show.
According to Hancock County Circuit Court Affidavits, “On or about May 20, 2020, Dale Decamp did attempt to cause or purposely, knowingly or recklessly did bodily injury to (a Hancock Justice Court clerk) and/or did attempt by physical menace to put (her) in fear of imminent serious bodily harm by pulling her hair from behind her head, causing her neck to extend backwards.”
According to witness statements, the woman responded “what the hell” and Decamp responded “you know that’s how you like it.” Another woman in the office at the time warned Decamp to not “ever touch her like that again .. you do not need to be touching anyone in here like that.”
Then, around Dec. 1, 2020, Decamp “did attempt to cause … or recklessly did cause bodily injury (to the same woman) and/or did attempt by physical menace to put (her) in fear of imminent serious bodily harm by pinning her against the door with his forearm under her throat,” according to affidavits.
Decamp is also accused of assaulting the woman on Feb. 11, 2021, “by hitting her with his hand on the back of her head,” according to affidavits. He also allegedly “acted as if he was going to tase (the woman) by putting his hand on his taser which was attached to his duty belt, thereby placing (her) in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by being ‘tased.’”
Decamp is accused of assaulting another woman on Jan. 4, 2021, “by hitting her in the forehead with his hand,” affidavits say, and again on Jan. 28, 2021, “did attempt by physical menace” to put her “in fear of imminent serious bodily harm by inserting his finger between her buttocks and pulling her hair and jerking her head around.”
He is also accused of grabbing that woman’s hoodie and pulling it over her face on Dec. 1, 2020.
Circuit Judge Lawrence Bourgeois determined there was enough evidence to issue the warrants.
An initial trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.