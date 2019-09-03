The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a New Orleans entrepreneur who apparently died from an accidental gunshot wound while on a hunting trip.

Roland Von Kurnatowski, the 68-year-old former owner of the legendary Tipitina's music club, was on a hog hunting trip in Hancock County and his weapon apparently discharged as he climbed a ladder to a hunting stand, officials said.

"It's still under investigation, but we don't suspect a homicide," Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said. "We don't have anything to lead us to that, yet. .. The scene didn't lend itself to that.

"We know he died from a gunshot wound to the chest, but how it happened is still under investigation. … It's going to take awhile to sort through this, but we'll go where the evidence leads us."

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Von Kurnatowski's body has been sent to the chief medical examiner of the state for an autopsy.

Von Kurnatowski was a real estate developer who purchased Tipitina's from its founders in 1996.

Von Kurnatowski and his wife Mary later formed the non-profit Tipitina's Foundation to provide instruments and music education for underprivileged children, according to WWL TV.

However, Von Kurnatowski apparently ran into financial troubles and sold Tipitina's in November 2018.

He was also the subject of an federal probe after an investor accused him of running a Ponzi scheme, allegedly tricking people into investing in a bond fund, then spending the money on real estate, instead.