Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee on Friday visited Waveland Elementary School to share an inspirational message for its students.
“My visit today is to show the kids that it’s possible to come from anywhere and be whatever you want to be, and achieve what you want to achieve, if you work hard enough,” Hardee said Friday. “I was fortunate enough to be able to play in the NFL, and now I’m going into my sixth year.”
Hardee, 28, played for the New Orleans Saints from 2017-2020, and signed with the New York Jets in early 2021.
Hardee told the students Friday that hard work not only got him into the NFL, it got him three college degrees — one bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees — and a business. Hardee owns several Papa John’s Pizza franchises, including the one in Waveland.
Along with hard work, though, he said, you have to have the right attitude and be willing to learn and respect your teachers.
“Respect your adults and work hard — I always like to say, there’s no substitute for hard work …,” Hardee said.
He also told the students to “Know that you are loved — that people care about you and you are, literally, our future.
“When your teacher gets onto you, don’t get an attitude with your teacher. Know that your teacher cares about you and wants you to do right.”
Hardee said in order to help keep the students focused on their educational goals, he had given all the teachers at Waveland a Papa John’s pie chart. Every time the students complete a given set of tasks or exercises to their teachers’ respective expectations, the class will get free pizza.
The staff and students of Waveland Elementary and members of the Bay High School Tigers football team presented Hardee with a Bay High football jersey with his name and number, 34, emblazoned on the back, making him an honorary Tiger.
After his speech, Hardee visited with the students and gave autographs and high-fives.
