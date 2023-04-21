A former Hancock County sheriff’s deputy on Thursday pled guilty to the production of child pornography.
Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, was still serving as a Hancock deputy in February 2022 when the sheriff’s office received tips about child porn-related activities by someone in Hancock County from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“Upon reviewing the information contained in this tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a Hancock County deputy,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release at the time.
Sheriff’s investigators “immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all information over to their agency for handling,” Adam said. Investigators also contacted the FBI.
A few days later, “the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants on Derrick Flanagan for two counts of exploitation of children, accessing child pornography,” Adam said. “Upon his arrest, Derrick Flanagan was terminated from his employment with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.”
Court records show that AG’s Cyber Crimes investigators found photos and videos of child sexual abuse on a Flanagan’s laptop computer and cell phones.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15. He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.
