Patrick Dell, 36, a former patrol deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, was convicted of committing an act of simple assault - domestic violence while off duty.
According to a release from the Hancock County Prosecutor Olen Anderson’s office, Dell was employed as a patrol deputy with the Diamondhead division of the sheriff’s office at the time of the incident.
According to testimony, a “former girlfriend arrived at his residence on Lauren Necaise Road, north of Kiln, on Sept. 7, 2019, to retrieve some belongings. After getting the items, a verbal argument ensued outside the residence and Dell retrieved a personal-owned 9mm pistol from his truck and fired one round.”
According to the victim’s testimony, the “weapon was discharged in her direction, but according to Dell, the weapon was fired away from the victim as a warning shot to get her to leave. Dell never called the sheriff’s office to report the victim as a trespasser and a child was in the vehicle behind the victim when the shot was fired.”
According to the report, after the shot was fired, the victim called 911. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested Dell.
Dell was immediately placed on leave and resigned his position with the sheriff’s office shortly thereafter, the release states.
Dell’s case was originally tried in Hancock County Justice Court where Justice Court Judge Desmond Hoda found Dell guilty, the release states.
Dell appealed to Hancock County Court where Judge Trent Favre also found him guilty after a half-day trial, the release states.
Anderson prosecuted the matter and “thanked the quick action of the sheriff’s deputies at the scene and a thorough investigation.”
Anderson also thanked the victim, who he said “never wavered during the legal process to see justice done.”
Based on the state’s recommendation, considering Dell’s clean record before and since, Judge Favre’s sentencing gave Dell credit for time served while waiting for bond, Anderson said.
