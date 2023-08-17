Teresa Merwin, Hancock County School District’s former superintendent is suing the district for wrongful termination.
On Aug. 18, 2022, the Hancock County School District Board of Trustees — during a special meeting— unanimously voted to terminate Merwin’s contract. The board did not announce a reason for the termination.
The board appointed Merwin as superintendent in May 2021.
During a special meeting held on Aug. 23, 2022, the board appointed Rhett Ladner as interim superintendent and named him permanent superintendent in December 2022.
According to the suit, which was filed on Aug. 16 in Southern District Court, Merwin was told that she was being terminated for “malfeasance….violating the Board’s Access to Public Records policy for failing to charge a fee for documents provided in response to requests for redistricting records.”
According to the complaint, Merwin denied any wrongdoing, “explaining that no fee was charged because of the small volume of documents, consistent with longstanding District practice.”
Merwin’s request for a post termination hearing was denied on Aug. 24, 2022, the suit states. However, the district offered a hearing four months after Merwin’s termination, the suit states.
In November 2022, the Hattiesburg School District hired Merwin as interim principal and in July 2023, the district appointed Merwin as principal under a year-to-year contract, the court documents state.
The suit also states that the district deprived Merwin of her “constitutionally-protected rights of substantive due process guaranteed by the 14th amendment, U.S. Const. Art. 3, 14 by terminating plaintiff, who had a valid contract of employment with Defendant at the time of termination, without due process of law, without notice or opportunity to be heard, and in the absence of legitimate grounds for the termination.”
According to documents, Merwin is requesting that the court reinstate her as superintendent, forbid the district from “asserting any alleged grounds for the termination that were not asserted at the time Defendant made the decision to terminate Ms. Mersin on Aug. 18, 2022,” award damages, prejudgment and post judgment interest, attorneys fees, costs and other relief that the court deems proper.
