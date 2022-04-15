The criminal case against a former Diamondhead city councilman is headed to a Hancock County grand jury.
Hancock County Judge Trent Favre determined in a preliminary hearing on Friday that the case against Alan Moran should be turned over to a grand jury for determination on whether it should proceed to trial.
“We deny the allegations and we look forward to the opportunity to have our day in court,” Moran’s defense attorney, Donald Rafferty, said Friday.
Moran, 34, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
In March, the alleged victim’s family filed a lawsuit against Moran in the case, seeking unspecified damages.
On March 25, Moran turned himself in to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office on a separate felony charge of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and was quickly released on bail.
The 17-year-old’s parents testified in Friday’s hearing.
Rafferty entered a “not guilty” plea for Moran in the misdemeanor case in Hancock Justice Court last month.
Rafferty said in court Friday that the case is merely an attempt to extort money from Moran. The family denied that claim.
The grand jury will now review the case and determine whether there is enough evidence to issue an indictment against Moran.
Moran resigned from his post as Ward 2 councilman for Diamondhead last month.
In his resignation letter, Moran stated that “It has been an honor to serve with all of you throughout my term. In light of the current groundless allegations, I feel that this could and would become a distraction in my ability to represent and serve the citizens and the city of Diamondhead, therefore I will resign as Ward 2 councilman, effective immediately.”
After Moran announced his resignation, Ward 3 Councilman Ricky Sheppard then announced he and his family were moving into Ward 2, and he would be vacating his current position in order to run for Moran’s seat.
The city of Diamondhead will host a special municipal election on May 10 for its Ward 2 and Ward 3 council seats, and those wishing to run for office have until 5 p.m. on April 20 to qualify.
Candidate information packets are available at Diamondhead City Hall Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The non-partisan special election will be held at the Diamondhead Community Center, located at 5300 Diamondhead Circle.
Sheppard said last week that the closing on his new house in Ward 2 is expected to occur less than 30 days before the election.
In recent years, Mississippi law required a candidate for a municipal position to have lived in that respective city for at least two years and that ward for a minimum of 30 days before the election.
A Diamondhead city official said the 30-day requirement is no longer in place, but the Diamondhead Election Commission must rule on the validity of the candidacy, and will not issue an opinion on the matter until Sheppard has qualified.
As of Friday afternoon, Diamondhead officials said, no one had submitted the qualifying paperwork for the Ward 2 position.
