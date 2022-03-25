Former Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran turned himself in at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning on a new felony charge.
Moran was charged with Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Friday.
Moran’s bond was set at $10,000 for the felony charge of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes and $1,000 each on the contributing to delinquency charges, Adam said.
Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said Friday that the new charges are based on new complaints separate from the misdemeanor charges for which Moran was arrested in February.
Moran resigned from the Diamondhead City Council on Wednesday, calling the allegations against him “groundless.”
In his resignation letter, received from Moran’s attorney Donald Rafferty, Moran states that “It has been an honor to serve with all of you throughout my term. In light of the current groundless allegations, I feel that this could and would become a distraction in my ability to represent and serve the citizens and the city of Diamondhead, therefore I will resign as Ward 2 councilman, effective immediately.”
Last week, Rafferty entered a plea of “not guilty” on behalf of Moran on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Hancock Justice Court Judge Brian Necaise set a trial date in the matter for Aug. 17, but all Hancock Justice Court judges have recused themselves from the case, citing ties to Moran’s family. The court has not yet appointed a new judge to the case.
Moran, 34, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
Last week, the family of the alleged victim filed a lawsuit against Moran in Hancock Circuit Court. Also named as defendants in the suit were Philip’s Pest Control Co., LLC, and A&M Spray Foam Insulation, LLC, which the suit clams Moran was representing in a managerial capacity when the incident allegedly occurred.
Moran was first elected as the Ward 2 Diamondhead City Councilman in 2017 and re-elected in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.