A former Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week for the production of child pornography.
Derrick Patrick Flanagan, 38, pled guilty to the crime this past April.
He was still serving as a Hancock deputy and stationed at the Diamondhead Police Deparment in February 2022 when the sheriff’s office received tips about child porn-related activities by someone in Hancock County from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
“Upon reviewing the information contained in this tip and its associated computer evidence, it was determined that the tip possibly involved a Hancock County deputy,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release at the time.
Sheriff’s investigators “immediately contacted the Cyber Crimes Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and turned all information over to their agency for handling,” Adam said. Investigators also contacted the FBI.
A few days later, “the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office executed arrest warrants on Derrick Flanagan for two counts of exploitation of children, accessing child pornography,” Adam said. “Upon his arrest, Derrick Flanagan was terminated from his employment with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.”
Court records show that AG’s Cyber Crimes investigators found photos and videos of child sexual abuse on Flanagan’s laptop computer and cell phones.
In addition to the 30 years in prison, Flanagan was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release after he completes his sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Action of 2015, as well as a $10,000 fine under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, according to the the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
