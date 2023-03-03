A Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted former Diamondhead City Councilman Alan Moran on charges related to an arrest last year, and Moran turned himself in at the Hancock County Jail on Friday morning.
The updated charges include one count of dissemination of sexually-oriented materials to persons under 18, and one count of exploitation of children; possession of child pornography. Moran was released on $21,000 in bonds.
Moran, 35, was arrested in February 2022 on one misdemeanor count of simple assault — causing bodily injury; and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a child for allegedly “touching” and buying alcohol for a 17-year-old boy.
In March 2022, the alleged victim’s family filed a lawsuit against Moran in the case, seeking unspecified damages.
On March 25, 2022, Moran turned himself in to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a separate felony charge of Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor — all related to the prior incident — and was quickly released on bail. He pled not guilty on all charges and publicly denied the allegations. Moran’s attorney, Donald Rafferty, said the case was merely an attempt to extort money from Moran, and said they looked forward to their day in court.
Moran resigned from the city council, stating in a letter to the council that “In light of the current groundless allegations, I feel that this could and would become a distraction in my ability to represent and serve the citizens and the city of Diamondhead, therefore I will resign as Ward 2 councilman, effective immediately.”
A hearing in the case has been scheduled for April 11 in Hancock Justice Court.
