A former Bay St. Louis daycare owner faces multiple felony counts of child abuse and neglect and, if convicted, could face life in prison.
Connie Ellis Cuevas, 54, was first arrested at her in-home daycare at 956 Old Spanish Trail in August 2020.
“The Bay St. Louis Police Department received a complaint alleging child neglect of a juvenile at a home daycare … which is owned and operated by Connie Cuevas,” then Bay P.D. Chief Gary Ponthieux said at the time. “The initial investigation was conducted jointly by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Mississippi Child Protective Services, and the Children’s Safe Center medical team. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the child’s injuries were from the child being struck by Cuevas.
Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Maggio issued a search warrant for Cuevas’ residence, as well as arrest warrants charging Cuevas with three counts of felony abuse and/or battery of a child. Cuevas’ bond was set at $10,000 for each count, $30,000 total.
Ponthieux said his department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed the search warrant, accompanied by Child Protective Services.
“Cuevas was arrested on scene, without incident, and subsequently transported to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center, where she was processed and held in lieu of bond,” Ponthieux said.
Cuevas posted bond an hour later and was released, according to jail records.
She was arrested again in January 2021 and charged with five more counts of felony child abuse, each with a $10,000 bond, and again bonded out later the same day.
A Hancock County Grand Jury this month indicted Cuevas on seven counts of felony child abuse and four counts of felony child neglect, court records show.
She has entered a not-guilty plea to all counts and is awaiting trial in Hancock County Circuit Court.
She is being represented by attorney Donald Rafferty, who told media this week that there are “different versions” of events and that “We look forward to our day in court.”
The Bay St. Louis Police Department is still asking anyone with information in the case to call them at 228-467-9222 or to call Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.
