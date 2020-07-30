The 100 WOMEN DBA, Christ Episcopal Church, and the Hancock Country NAACP Youth & College Division will provide food bags for youth in need on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the following locations: 100 Men Hall, Waveland Public Library, Kiln Public Library, and Pearlington Public Library. The bags will be available after 10AM at the front of each institution.
Please take what you need and leave the rest.
The food bags will contain nonperishable items that could easily be prepared by youth, as well as art kits from the Arts Hancock County, love letter kits from The Writing Room at 100 Men Hall, Notes of Encouragement from the NAACP Youth & College Division teens, school supplies and masks.
Please donate food or money to provide the supplies.
Please consider DONATING by bringing nonperishable items to 100 Men Hall now until Friday, July 31.
Suggested Grocery List:
Applesauce
Chef Boyardee cups
Easy mac n cheese
Granola Bars/Breakfast bars
Instant Oatmeal
Pasta
Pretzels
Ramen
Soup
If you prefer to donate money to Food 4 Youth here, please do so: https://the100menhall.com/products/donate
or by mailing a check made out and to 100 Men Hall.
What:
Back to School food and supply bags for Hancock County youth, free to any family in need. https://the100menhall.com/pages/food-4-youth
Why:
Food insecurity is defined as the disruption of food intake or eating patterns because of lack of money and other resources. Too many of our young people are food insecure in Hancock County.
Where:
DROP OFF:
Donation drop off now through July 31st:
100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street, Bay Saint Louis, MS
PICK UP:
100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street, Bay Saint Louis, MS
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave, Waveland, MS 39576
Kiln Public Library, 17065 MS-603, Kiln, MS 39556
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 1st Ave, Pearlington, MS 39572
Who:
100 Women DBA is a non-profit operating under 100 Men Hall seeking to levy the members collective privileges and blessings to level the playing field for under-represented women to empower and support them in their business endeavors.
Christ Episcopal Church is helping this Food 4 Youth drive and throughout the school year has its own Backpack Buddies program, which offers food to youth every weekend.
The NAACP College and Youth division teens are a group under the Hancock Country NAACP. These teens have taken on a leadership role in helping to address societal and racial issues in our community.
