Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam on Monday announced the recovery of human remains in a wooded area of NASA’s Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone.
On Saturday, Adam said in a press release issued Monday, “Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies and criminal investigators responded to a wooded area north of Interstate 10 and Stennis Space Center’s south gate, after workers contracted by the Forestry Service reported the discovery of human remains. The Buffer Zone is a heavily wooded area, spanning several miles, surrounding the Space Center. The workers were contracted to conduct a controlled burn of the area.
“Upon arrival, responding deputies and investigators found unidentified, decomposing human remains, partially concealed by items that appeared to have been illegally dumped nearby. The individual appeared to be clothed in male items, however, sex and race has not been determined. The individual was clothed in a red/maroon colored shirt, light colored blue jeans, white Nike tennis shoes (possibly Air Force Ones), a Louis Vuitton belt and a silver Louis Vuitton wristwatch. Further examination revealed the individual had internal hardware and screws surgically placed on the left cheekbone and orbital area.”
The sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help to identify the person. Any information should be reported to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 228-466-6910.
