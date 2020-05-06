Bayside Fire Department and Mississippi Forestry are back on the scene of a fire near the Springwood subdivision on Hwy. 90. According to officials with the department, “with the dry and windy conditions, the fire jumped the line that Mississippi Forestry made.”
Officials stated that the fire does not currently pose a threat to local structures but ask the public to remain vigilant.
The fire had spanned several hundred acres, officials said.
On Tuesday, firefighters from Bayside, West Hancock and Clermont Fire departments battled a woods fire in the Springwood Neighborhood on Hwy. 90. Mississippi Forestry was on the scene as well.
The National Weather Service has issued a “Red Flag Warning” for coastal and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. meaning that “any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
