Bayside Fire Department Fire Chief Tony Johnson said on Thursday afternoon that the fire — which spanned 1,500 acres — in Hancock County is now contained and not jumping fire lines.
Johnson said that the fire began with a small half-acre woods fire on Monday night.
“We put that out,” he said. “By Tuesday morning, we got called back and it was burning two blocks away. It spread 400 acres and then got busy.”
The fire began near the Springwood subdivision and spread to Lakeshore Road and Highway 90 to Lower Bay Road, Johnson said.
The flames were close to several homes and burned near the back of the Dollar General store on Lakeshore Road, he said. However no homes or commercial buildings were damaged by the blaze.
In addition to the Bayside Fire Department, eight other local departments helped battle this week’s fire: West Hancock, Clermont Harbor, Fenton, Kiln, Leetown, Post 58, Bay St. Louis, and Waveland.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission also provided assistance, he added.
Representatives from the Commission were still on scene on Thursday afternoon, he added.
Johnson said that deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance on scene and directed traffic.
At this time, Johnson said the cause of the fire is unknown.
Johnson said he would also like to thank Claiborne Hill Supermarket for donating food to first responders and Tiki Delivery, which donated time and efforts to deliver the food.
