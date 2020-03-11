Your whole life attitude changes,” LiLi said of her cancer diagnosis. “You never really think about dying until you have a life-threatening disease.”

In March 2016, LiLi was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and the doctors started her on four cycles of chemotherapy, 12 treatments all together.

She also underwent surgery followed by another four cycles.

Doctors considered her cancer free in September 2016.

For the first year, LiLi had blood tests every three months.

However, in 2018, she had a recurrence and started chemotherapy again and was considered cancer free again in January 2019.

Doctors also prescribed Zejula, an oral medication that is supposed to delay the next recurrence.

“Once you have a recurrence, they anticipate you will have more,” she said.

Her last recurrence happened in November 2019 and she is currently undergoing the second cycle of chemotherapy.

“The good news is I haven’t lost my hair this time,” she said. “It’s the biggest thing that happens, especially for women. Most of the time, I don’t think about having cancer, but when I’m bald and I look in the mirror, it is emotionally challenging.”

LiLi said that ovarian cancer is “really serious.”

“They don’t catch it early because it is asymptomatic,” she said. “By the time it’s caught, it’s Stage Three or Four. For my age and type, I’m really on borrowed time. I truly believe I wouldn’t be here now if not for the doctors, prayers, and good will from my family, friends, and all of St. Rose Catholic Church.”

In addition to killing the cancer cells, LiLi said, chemotherapy treatments also kill the good cells. She has to have blood tests before every chemotherapy treatment to determine if she can take it.

“I couldn’t take the last round,” she said. “Now, I don’t know how long I can do this and what I do when I can’t.”

From 2006 to 2014, LiLi served as an alderwoman for the city of Waveland. While she was in office, the city had to rebuild all the public buildings, streets, and sewers after Hurricane Katrina.

LiLi was instrumental in opening Waveland’s Ground Zero Hurricane Museum, located at 335 Coleman Ave., in 2013.

“Basil Kennedy said to me that we need a hurricane museum and I said I know just the place,” LiLi said.

The museum opened its doors in August 2013 on the eighth anniversary of Katrina, she said.

LiLi credits her support system for helping her live her life to the fullest, including her husband, Donald, two daughters, and two granddaughters.

“My wonderful Donald drives me to chemotherapy all the time,” LiLi said.

She also is a member of the “Swimming’ Women,” which is a summer water aerobics program LiLi hosts at her home.

“They are a marvelous support group and behind me 100 percent,” LiLi said.

She also speaks highly of the nurses and doctors at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

“All these people taking care of you,” she said. “The nurses are wonderful. It’s not all bad. I’ve met so many lovely people and learned so much about cancer. If I had had this 10 years ago, I would have died. They’re not going to cure it now, but I don’t think I’d be here if not for the strides that have been made in cancer research.”

LiLi said she continues to play an active role in her community and life.

“I don’t have time to think about myself,” she said. “I can get depressed if I have too much time on my hands.”

LiLi was named one of the Hancock County Relay for Life’s Honorary Survivors for 2020, which she said came as a “surprise and delight.”

LiLi said that attitude plays a big part when dealing with a cancer diagnosis. She also makes an effort to eat right, exercise, and look her best.

“You got to have faith, good attitude, and good medical care,” she said.

As far as living in the city of Waveland, LiLi said she wouldn’t live anywhere else.

“I love it here,” she said. “I made a vow to see the beach every day. It’s so pretty, like Heaven on Earth.”

The Hancock County Relay for Life is scheduled for April 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Hollywood Casino’s walking path, located at 711 Hollywood Blvd., Bay St. Louis.

This year’s theme is “2020 is the Year of Hope in Hancock County.”

Learn more about Relay for Life of Hancock County at www.relayforlife.org/hancockms.