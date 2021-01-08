The fifth annual CASA Challenge sponsored by Thomas Genin, owner of The Blind Tiger restaurant in Old Town Bay St. Louis, raised $17,005 for CASA of Hancock County. Pictured are Genin, left; CASA of Hancock County Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin; Remi, the Courthouse Facility Dog who works with CASA to help calm and relax the children in their care; and Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre.