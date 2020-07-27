A female inmate at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center was found dead in her cell on Saturday morning.
"There appears to be no suspicious circumstances," according to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, but the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the death "out of an abundance of caution."
Sheriff's officers on Monday identified the woman as Lauren Lindsey Darnell, 33, of Ocean Springs.
Darnell was arrested last Tuesday in Hancock County on Jackson County warrants for probation violation and contempt of court -- failure to appear, jail records show.
The cause of Darnell's death was not immediately apparent. Officers sad an autopsy is scheduled Wednesday.
Darnell died four days after she was taken into custody on a probation violation out of Jackson County.
An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.
