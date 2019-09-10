It's festival season in South Mississippi, so there will be plenty to do, see and celebrate in Hancock County this weekend, including the eighth annual Hummingbird Festival in Diamondhead and the fourth annual Mermaid Arts and Crafts Show in Bay St. Louis.

The 8th annual Diamondhead Hummingbird Festival is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2356 Airport Dr., Diamondhead. The fest will include hummingbird banding, vendors, displays, speakers, presentations, and live entertainment.

Begun in 2012 at the home of Robert and Rhonda Vaughan in Diamondhead, the festival is designed not only to provide pleasure for those who are interested in and those who love hummingbirds, but also as a fund-raiser for an organization that feeds underprivileged children.

Proceeds will be donated to Master's Call Ministries International to feed orphans and hungry children from the Caribbean Island of St. Vincent and South Asia. For more information, call 228-255-1986, 228-342-0349, or 601-590-5222; visit the website at www.masterscallmc.com/hummingbird-fest; or go to Facebook - Diamondhead Hummingbird Festival.

Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show

The Krewe of Nereids will host the 4th Annual Mermaids Arts and Crafts Show on the grounds of the Historic Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way, in Bay Saint Louis this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15.

Show times are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Arts and Craft show features handmade goods such as jewelry, ceramics and woodwork from artists from all over the South. The show also features an art contest with cash prizes of 1st, $300, and 2nd, $200.

For more information on the event, and art contest email info@thekreweofnereids.com or visit www.thekreweofnereids.com or thekreweofnereids.wixsite.com/mermaidmarketplace.