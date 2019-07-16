Despite the intermittent rain from the remnants of Hurricane Barry on Saturday, the fifth annual Frida Fest was a hit in Old Town Bay St. Louis.

"It was wet but it was good," event co-founder Ann Madden said.

Madden and her "Smith & Lens" co-owner Sandy Maggio founded the event to honor Frida Kahlo de Rivera, a famed surrealist painter from Mexico who became a feminist icon nearly 40 years after her death.

Because of the rain Saturday, some of the festivities were moved to the 100 Men Hall.

The event was a "huge success," Madden said, with dozens of Frida Kahlo enthusiasts vying to win the "Frida Be You & Me" Frida look-alike contest.

First place winners this year were Paulette Dove and Michelle Allee, who portrayed "Frida and Diego."

If you missed out on Frida Fest, there's more fun on the way this weekend -- the third annual Hemingway Festival is scheduled this Friday, July 19, from 7-10 p.m.; and Saturday, July 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Waveland Ground Zero Museum.

The festivities actually begin Friday with a patron party dubbed "A Movable Feast" with pairings from Rum Kitchen.

There will be music provided by a popular DJ, a live auction, cigar bar, the ever-popular Hemingway look-alike contest and new this year; best dressed award for Roaring 20s in Paris. Costumes optional but recommended. On Saturday, July 20 is Family Fun Day. New this year is a literary contest for high school students, an expanded parade with many local favorites, the fun Bull Run and of course, the after party. For more information on the events and for ticket information, please contact Jo Ann Harper at 985-249-1103.

Proceeds from this year's HemFest will support an oral history project focusing on capturing the colorful memories of the residents from Waveland and nearby communities.

Also on Saturday, CASA of Hancock County will host its annual Poker Run, beginning at 10 a.m. at Dan B's at 109 S. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis.

Poker hands will be available for a $20 suggested donation. there will also be a summer-themed silent auction. DJ is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and poker hands can be played from 2-4 p.m. Participants must be in line by 4 p.m. to have their cards dealt. Live entertainment will start at 6 p.m. with the All Nighters playing. All funds support the recruitment, training and support of CASA volunteers who advocate for the abused and neglected children of Hancock County.

Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the Poker Run should either call the CASA office @228.344.0419 or email cynthia@casahancockcounty.org.