U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker on Wednesday announced that U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross approved a federal fishery disaster declaration and relief process for Mississippi during the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing, "Fishery Failures: Improving the Disaster Declaration and Relief Process."

"I supported Gov. Phil Byrant's request for a fishery disaster declaration, and I have been working with NOAA to make sure Mississippi gets the relief it needs," Wicker said in a release. "Late yesterday (Tuesday), I received the good news from the Secretary of Commerce that he is officially declaring a Fishery Disaster for Mississippi. This is welcome news for Mississippi fishing communities now, but problems remain with the fisheries disasters declaration process. Our fishermen deserve more timely consideration and relief."

In a letter from Wicker to Ross, dated June 12, Wicker said that the Bonnet Carre` Spillway's opening represents an "unprecedented challenge to our state's coastal waters."

"Freshwater from the spillway flows into the Mississippi Sound, disrupting the ecosystem and causing substantial loss of marine life," Wicker said in the letter. "The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies has documented 108 dolphin carcasses, many with freshwater lesions. Along the Mississippi coast, April was the deadliest month for dolphins and sea turtles observed in the last five years. In addition to the environmental damage caused when spillways release vast amounts of freshwater containing pollutants from upstream, the economic lifeblood of the region is threatened."

Wicker said that the oyster population was "decimated," crab catches yielded a "third less" than average; and decreased shrimp sampling delayed the opening of this year's season.

"Furthermore, the NOAA and the U.S. Geological Survery forecast that this year's hypoxia –– or "dead zone" –– in the Gulf could potentially reach a record-setting size," Wicker said. "With this danger on the horizon, it is clear that the heavy flooding in the Mississippi River Valley in 2019 will have an even greater detrimental effect on Mississippi and the Gulf Coast's marine resources."

Learn more about Fishery Disaster Assistance at www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/funding-and-financial-services/fishery-disaster-assistance