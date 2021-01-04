PEARL, Miss. (MEMA) – Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance (FEMA-4576-DR-MS) for counties affected by Hurricane Zeta, was approved by President Trump. The storm impacted portions of Southeast Mississippi on October 28, 2020. Zeta slammed the Gulf Coast producing eight feet of storm surge and maximum wind gusts around 100 mph.
“I want to thank President Trump for approving my request for public and individual assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Zeta. Homeowners, local governments, and business owners in the declared counties can start the new year rebuilding from this storm,” says Governor Reeves.
Public Assistance was approved for the following eight counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, Perry, Stone and Wayne. Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
Individual Assistance was also approved for the following six counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone. Individual assistance is available to residents in those six counties and can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.
Residents and business owners in George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties who sustained losses during Hurricane Zeta can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.
Because of the pandemic, MEMA is encouraging all residents to apply online or by phone. For those without the resources to apply online, MEMA is establishing Disaster Assistance Centers for residents to apply in person. Those locations and operation hours will be announced at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.