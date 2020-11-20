The Federal Bureau of Investigation has stepped in to assist the Bay St. Louis Police Department in the probe of two unrelated murders in the city in the past month, Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said Friday.
“Our criminal investigators are working with the FBI and they are assisting with processing of evidence on both cases,” Ponthieux said. “They have local agents from the FBI Gulfport Office assigned to assist us during the investigation. We do have a lot of forensic evidence in both cases.”
The first case occurred Oct. 22, when 30-year-old Trellis Burnett was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in front of his mother’s home in the 300 block of Keller Street.
Burnett “suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Ponthieux said the next day. “Burnett subsequently died at the hospital from his injuries.”
The other murder occurred earlier this month.
On the morning of Nov. 3, the Bay P.D. responded to a report of a dead woman found across the street from Martin Luther King Park in the 500 block of Washington Street. The victim was later identified as 37-year-old Bay resident Misty Cato, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
“We do not have any named suspects (in either case) at this time,” Ponthieux said. However, “We do have people of interest in both cases which are unnamed at this time.”
Anyone with information in either case can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222; or contact Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
