The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a body at the Logtown area in Pearlington, acting Hancock County Coroner Derek Turnage confirmed Sunday.
The victim was reportedly killed in Louisiana and dumped in Logtown, just across the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted in closing off the area to traffic on Sunday.
It is not yet confirmed whether the body has been found, but a suspect has reportedly been arrested.
While the area is normally open to the public, no one lives there because it is part of the Stennis Space Center Buffer Zone.
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story when more details become available.
