Eddie Favre — the man NBC News described as “The calm at the center of the storm” after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — announced this week he is retiring as Hancock County’s administrator, effective Friday, Sept. 30.
“Unfortunately, for most of the last nine months or so, I’ve had a few bumps in the road, some medical issues, and unfortunately, I still have a few more to deal with, although it’s a lot better now than it has been,” Favre said Friday. “I want to spend more time with our babies, take the time to spend with them. We find out sometimes that life’s too short.”
Favre was appointed as the county administrator six years ago, but he’s still better known far and wide as the former mayor of Bay St. Louis, a position he held for 20 years — and that his brother, Mike Favre, holds now.
“Total-wise, it’s right at 42 years when we started all this mess, and I’m so thankful — especially to the folks of Bay St. Louis who elected me and kept me in office for 20 years,” Favre said, “and the folks at the county who put me here and worked with us all these years.”
Favre became something of a national figure after Hurricane Katrina, famously wearing short pants to a black-tie event with then-President George W. Bush, vowing not to wear long pants again until Bay St. Louis had recovered from the storm.
Then, as now, he considered himself “blessed.”
“I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to do what I’ve done for that 42-year period,” Favre said. “I’m not saying it’s all been great times — Katrina and all — but it’s been my pleasure for the past 42 years to serve the people of Hancock County and Bay St. Louis.”
Favre said that once he’s moved past his current health issues, he might be interested in getting back to work.
“Jokingly — you never say never — but who knows, I’d like to go back to doing a little bit of what I was doing before I went to work for the county, doing some consulting work,” Favre said. “There have been a lot of good times and hopefully, the good Lord willing, there’ll be a lot more.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.