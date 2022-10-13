While Hancock County Administrator Eddie Favre is stepping down from his duties for the county, he will be honored in Bay St. Louis with “Eddie Favre Day” this Friday, with a sidewalk star dedicated to him.
“Last year, when Eddie was having some pretty serious health issues, his sons Jonathan Favre and Jamie Favre and I were sitting at the hospital and talking about his legacy,” Favre’s friend Lonnie Falgout said last week. “We talked about all he’s done, not just as mayor, but his philanthropy, his gift-giving, all the organization’s and causes he’s helped out, let alone rebuilding Bay St. Louis after Hurricane Katrina.
“We threw some ideas around, and one of the ideas was having an ‘Eddie Favre Day.’”
Falgout said members of the Bay St. Louis City Council prepared a special proclamation for the day, which was expected to be approved at last night’s council meeting.
There will be a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard, in front of the Hancock Bank building.
“We thought, what better place,” Falgout said. “After Katrina, a few of us were standing downtown and there was no more Beach Boulevard. The only thing still standing was Hancock Bank, and that’s the day he vowed he would do everything he could to rebuild his town. That’s also the day he swore he’d wear shorts the rest of his life if it meant rebuilding the city.”
During the ceremony, the sidewalk star — paid for by donations through the Alice Moseley Foundation — will be unveiled and dedicated in Favre’s honor.
After the ceremony, attendees will be invited across the street to Dan B. Murphy’s Restaurant to visit with Favre and wish him well.
“It’s going to be a chance for everybody to wish him a long life and say thanks for the memories,” Falgout said, “thanks for rebuilding the city.”
Here's the complete schedule for Friday's event:
• 3:30 p.m., corner of Main Street and Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis -- Welcome by Chet LeBlanc; Chamber Star Program/introductions and gifts; Family/Lonnie Falgout: Jonathan Favre thanks and introduction of Mayor Mike Favre to read proclamation; Eddie Favre remarks; unveiling of star.
• 4-5 p.m. -- Social with Eddie Favre at Dan B's.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.