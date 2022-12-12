The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in Kiln on Saturday in which a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man.
The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln on Saturday … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to an MBI press release. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
“Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the individual who had apparently burglarized the residence,” according to a press release from Sheriff Ricky Adam. “After a confrontation, officers utilized lethal force, resulting in the death of an individual on scene. Involved officers received minor injuries during the encounter. In accordance with department policy, investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are leading the investigation. The identity of involved individuals is deferred at this time.”
The deceased subject was later identified as Isaiah Winkley, a 21-year-old Georgia resident.
“Our agency will be fully cooperative with the investigation being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations,” Adam said.
“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence,” according to the agency’s statement. “Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.