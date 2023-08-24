The family of a 21-year-old Georgia man who died in December after being shot by a Hancock County deputy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the county, Sheriff Ricky Adam, the former deputy who fired the fatal shots and five other defendants listed as “John Doe 1-5.”
The family notified the sheriff’s office in May of its intention to sue for wrongful death.
The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln (on Dec. 10) … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation press release issued after the shooting. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
“Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the individual who had apparently burglarized the residence,” according to a press release from Adam at the time. “After a confrontation, officers utilized lethal force, resulting in the death of an individual on scene. Involved officers received minor injuries during the encounter. In accordance with department policy, investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are leading the investigation. The identity of involved individuals is deferred at this time. … Our agency will be fully cooperative with the investigation being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.”
The deceased subject was later identified as Isaiah Winkley.
Brandon, Miss. attorney Lance Stevens — representing Winkley’s parents, Rev. Dwight Winkley and Catherine Winkley — filed the suit in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Mississippi, in Gulfport on Tuesday.
The deputy who shot Isaiah Winkley, since identified as K-9 Deputy Michael Blackwell, resigned from the sheriff’s office effective May 24, Adam said in June.
“Any time there’s a loss of life in an officer-involved shooting, it has to go to the grand jury,” Adam said. “It will be presented to the grand jury and those 16 men and women will make the decision whether (the shooting) was justified or not.
“It’s all on video, and they have it, and they will make their determination. We respect the process.”
However, the Winkley family claims neither the sheriff’s office nor the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has allowed them to access or review the video recordings of the incident.
According to the lawsuit, the “facts” of the case are that, on Dec. 10, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m., Isaiah Winkley “was traveling in or near Perkinston, Miss., on St. Matthew Church Road, in front of St. Matthew the Apostle Church, near the intersection of Hwy. 603, when his vehicle apparently left the road, quite slightly, and became stuck in mud. Isaiah began to walk down that road, in those early morning hours, looking for help. By all appearances, he happened upon an unoccupied residence searching for means to rescue. A witness saw Isaiah on the porch of the residence with a come-along, a hand-operated winch with a ratchet used to pull objects that are stuck.
“At around 7:20 a.m. that same day, at least three officers or deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office were called to and did arrive at the residence …, based upon an alleged report of a possible burglary at that home.”
The suit says the “deputies approached Isaiah Winkley, a person believed to be a trespasser on the subject property, who was a 21-year-old senior at Pensacola Christian College at the time, with guns drawn. Isaiah is not believed to have any criminal history whatsoever nor did he possess or own a firearm. At all relevant times, Isaiah’s hands were visible to the officers.
“Isaiah, a gangly young man, presented no immediate threat to the deputies or others, either with his physical movements or in his language. Deputies had not witnessed any act by Isaiah which could be mistaken as violent or threatening.”
The suit says Isaiah had no drugs or alcohol in his system and was no closer than 20-25 feet from the officers, flanked by two deputies with another in front of him, “all with guns drawn.”
“Without provocation, warning or justification, one of the deputies, believed to be Blackwell, fired five rounds into Isaiah’s body. …. What is believed to be the fifth of the rounds entered and exited at a trajectory which would indicate Isaiah was shot while lying face down with his head positioned away from the shooter.”
The suit claims the “lethal force used by the deputy(ies) was clearly excessive, constituted a reckless disregard for Isaiah’s safety and welfare and constituted a severe deprivation of Isaiah’s civil rights and liberties under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” and that the “deadly force used by defendants against Isaiah was unjustified and objectively unreasonable under any circumstances.”
The suit claims that Hancock County is liable to the wrongful death beneficiaries up to the $500,000 statutory damage cap set by state law. It also seeks damages that “include, but are not necessarily limited to, all funeral and burial costs, all medical expenses arising from Isaiah’s shooting, all pain and mental anguish caused by Isaiah’s death, all past and future loss of support, all past and future loss of companionship and society and the net present value of Isaiah’s reasonably anticipated loss of earnings over his lifetime.” It also seeks all costs and attorney fees and court costs.
A lawsuit represents only one side of a legal dispute.
