On Sunday, Oct. 31, at 10:46 p.m., Waveland police officers were dispatched to 2010 Chesapeake St. in response to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located two people at the residence, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a press release.
One was identified as Joshua David Stewart who had a gunshot wound to his left arm, Prendergast said.
After officers spoke with Timothy Stewart, Prendergast said, they determined that Timothy Stewart and his nephew, Joshua Stewart had gotten into an argument which turned into a physical altercation.
“Timothy Stewart locked himself into a room to get away from Joshua,” Prendergast said in the release. “Joshua proceeded to try and make entry into the room. Timothy retrieved a .22 caliber rifle and fired a warning shot at his nephew, who proceeded to break down the door. Joshua charged at his Uncle Timothy and in return, Timothy shot his nephew in the arm.”
Joshua was transported to Ochsner Medical Center, Prendergast said. After his release, he was transported to the Hancock County Jail early Monday morning.
According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office website, Joshua David Stewart was charged with two counts of contempt of court; two counts of simple assault; and one count of burglary.
The incident is under investigation, Prendergast said.
