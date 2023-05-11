Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Wednesday honored fallen Bay St. Louis policemen Sgt. Steven Robin and Branden Estorffe, and named Hancock County Assistant District Attorney D. Christopher Daniel as the state’s Prosecutor of the Year.
The honors came during the Mississippi Governor’s Safety Awards Ceremony, which was part of the first annual Mississippi Public Safety Summit.
Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell and Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney hosted the awards ceremony.
Reeves posthumously honored Robin and Estorffe with the Governor’s Medal of Valor for First Responder of the Year.
“The single greatest sacrifice one can make is to lay their life down to save that of another,” Reeves said. “It is the ultimate act. Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe put on the badge every day to protect and serve the people of Bay St. Louis. And behind that badge, was the heart of a hero. I was honored to posthumously award them the Mississippi Medal of Valor.”
Fitch awarded Daniel with the state Prosecutor of the Year Award.
“Good prosecution does not just come from the mind,” Fitch said. “But also, from the heart. Each case involves a criminal act that has touched someone’s life. While Chris has a tremendous skill set and track record in the courtroom, including more than four dozen pedophile convictions, Chris’ empathy and compassion are what set him apart as a prosecutor. He is dedicated to not only achieving justice, but to also helping victims find closure, and Mississippi is fortunate to have someone of such integrity serving the people.”
Other public servants recognized during the event included Deputy Chief Anthony Hill of the Tupelo Police Department, named Law Enforcement (Officer) of the Year; and Firefighter Clay Willingham of the Horn Lake Fire Department, named Firefighter of the Year.
