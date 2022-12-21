Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral service at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, with hundreds of mourners gathered from all across the region and law enforcement agencies from multiple states paying their respects.
Robin, 34, and Estorffe, 23, were shot and killed last week after responding to a call for service at Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis.
St. Clare Catholic Church’s Father Jacob Matthew Smith led Wednesday’s service. He said that despite tragically dying so young, both Robin and Estorffe achieved “something special” in their lives.
Gov. Tate Reeves also spoke Wednesday.
“We pay tribute to two brave law enforcement officers whose watch has ended and who were taken from us way too soon,” Reeves said, “but also today, we stand alongside the families and we stand alongside our law enforcement community to help uplift them during this difficulty. … (Robin and Estorffe) were indeed peacemakers and our state and this community will forevermore be better off because of them.
Bay Police Chief Toby Schwartz delivered the eulogy for Robin, speaking on his long law enforcement career, his leadership ability, his love of his family and shared love of Disney with his granddaughter, as well as his commitment to the community.
“He gave his life for what he believed in,” Schwartz said. “Because of his ultimate sacrifice, Steven Robin can finally lay down his weapon and shield to rest in heaven.”
Rep. Brent Anderson eulogized Estorffe, speaking on his growing up in a law enforcement family and culture.
“Branden showed courage and maturity beyond his 23 years,” Anderson said. “He did what he was raised to do.”
After Wednesday’s service, a miles-long funeral procession rolled down Beach Boulevard to Hwy. 90, on to Waveland Avenue, before diverting to Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, where the men were laid to rest with honors by the Mississippi Highway Patrol Honor Guard.
