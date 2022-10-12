Cruisin’ the Coast is over, but there’s plenty more festive fun on tap in Hancock County the rest of the month, with the first annual Coleman Avenue Fall Fest in Waveland this weekend, the third annual Boo in the Bay the next, and the annual Witches Walk and The Arts’ “A Night on the Beach” on the last Saturday of the month.
The Coleman Avenue Fall Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, with live music, arts & crafts vendors and food.
“We want to highlight Coleman Avenue and also provide an event that is very family friendly,” event organizer Kristen Tusa said. “From Studio Waveland all the way up to the Town Green, the street will be closed. We will have arts & crafts vendors and eight or nine food vendors. We are going to have an ax throwing booth, bounce houses, petting zoo and pony rides. Families can by a $5 wrist band for access to all those things.
“We’ll also have music at the town green and on the front porch of Studio Waveland.”
Tusa said the Fall Fest “is really a collaboration between Myrna Green and the Hancock County Tourism Bureau and the city of Waveland. This is the inaugural year. My goal is for this to continue to grow with each year. I tried to set up the different areas on Coleman Avenue – at the Town Green, outside the Ground Zero Museum, at the studio, because we want to highlight what’s on the avenue for people who haven’t visited those places yet.”
Boo in the Bay
The third annual Boo in the Bay Parade is “Creepin’ it Real” for 2022, and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5:30 p.m. You can register your golf cart, classic car, trailer, float, dance team or band at Quality Custom Carts LLC on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis or online at www.boointhebay.com.
“We are thrilled to parade down our new extended route this year, and excited to bring a little Chaos to Court Street,” event organizer Gayle Adams said.
“We are once again planning to blanket the spectators with loads of candy and other throws. BOO in the Bay is so appreciative of the community support and their participation in the parade. “The participants are what makes this parade a success, and we are extremely grateful. The creativity of their costumes and decorated units are simply FANG-tastic.”
Adams said this year’s grand marshal will be U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 308, which will be led by krewe captain Mayor Mike Favre.
“Safety is our number one concern, so we would like to remind all parade goers to keep their distance from the rolling units and not to approach them,” Adams said. “We will be throwing into the crowds so you will catch more if you stand back.”
Adams said a lot of people worked together to make the Boo in the Bay possible.
“BOO in the Bay would like to thank in advance the Bay St. Louis Police department, Mayor Mike Favre, and the Bay St. Louis City Council,” she said. .”We would also like to thank and give a big shout out to the City of Waveland for graciously allowing us the use of their barricades which will provide more safety for both our riders and parade goers.
“We are looking forward to seeing everyone on the parade route and providing a hauntingly memorable experience.”
Reigning this year as Queen Boo will be Ezra Cazes, who is almost three years old.
“Ezra was born with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome & multiple congenital heart defects, but she has blown us all away beating the odds stacked against her and she is currently thriving & living her very best life,” Adams said. “BOO in the Bay is ghoulishly blushing over our beautiful Queen BOO.”
This year’s king is four-year-old Bransyn Karter Peterson, Adams said.
“Bransyn was born with profound deafness at birth and received cochlear implants at a year old then developed a love for singing and listening to music,” Adams said. “BOO in the Bay is hauntingly excited to have Bransyn as our King BOO.
“Bransyn and all the families served at the Children's Center for Communication and Development at USM receive their services free of charge. Thanks to the gracious donors, The Children's Center is able to help these amazing children play, learn and grow.”
For more on Boo in the Bay, go to www.boointhebay.com or check it out on Facebook.
Witches Walk and Night at the Beach
This year’s Witches Walk will be capped off by The Arts, Hancock County’s second annual “A Night on the Beach,” from 7-11 p.m. on Oct. 29. The gala is scheduled to be held at the home of Mamie HIllery. Tickets are $125 per person and includes food and beverages. Costumes encouraged, but not mandatory. For tickets, go to www.hancockarts.org.
