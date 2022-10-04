Lonnie Falgout, the long-time volunteer executive director of the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum, has announced his retirement from day-to-day museum operations.
“From his personal friendship with Ms. Alice to his determination to achieve local, state and federal recognition of Bay St. Louis’ only museum, to obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in community grants for Hancock County and beyond, plus his live for the Depot area, is only a brief vision of his devotion to this museum,” according to a press release issued by the Alice Latimer Moseley Museum Foundation.
The foundation also lauded Falgout — a former Bay St. Louis city councilman — for his “personal creation and involvement in many sports programs, tournaments, concerts, festivals, civic ventures like the two Dixie Girls World Series, Babe Ruth Regionals, Alice Moseley Festivals, McDonald & MLKPark, the Vietnam Wall That Heals exhibit, Mississippi Heroes Festival, Mopar Day in Da Bay annual celebration, Michael Boutte/Cayce Seal Foundation, Waveland's Summer Bash and his favorite annual Jourdan River community Fireworks Display on the 4th of July, etc.”
“We are honored and extremely proud of all his ‘never-say-no’ contributions to the community, while always leading this museum for the past 17 years,” according to the release. “Ms. Alice is smiling down as her dream of a free educational museum has been fulfilled. Thanks, Lonnie J. Falgout. The rest is history!”
The museum foundation board is expected to name Falgout as its permanent “Executive Director Emeritus” at its annual meeting later this month. Falgout will also remain on the board of directors.
Katrina Niolet will assume operation director status on Oct. 8, according to the release.
For more, call the Alice Moseley Folk Art Museum at 228-467-9223; or go to www.alicemoseley.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.