South Mississippi will have a new congressman – incumbent U.S. House Dist. 4 Rep. Steven Palazzo on Tuesday fell to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in the Republican primary runoff.
Ezell claimed about 54 percent of the vote district-wide on Tuesday night, taking four of six counties, and was the clear winner in Hancock County, besting Palazzo here by 2,094 votes to 1,737.
Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said Tuesday that more people voted locally in Tuesday’s runoff than in the initial primary election earlier this month.
In Hancock County, 3,751 people voted in the primary, but 3,835 turned out to the polls for the runoff.
Palazzo was seeking his seventh term, having first taken office in 2011.
On the campaign trail, Ezell pointed to his record of “tackling corruption” as a sheriff, while Palazzo faced accusations that he misused campaign funds last year.
Ezell will now face Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree and Libertarian candidate Alden Patrick Johnson in the November General Election.
