After all the Hancock County votes were in on Tuesday evening, it appeared in unofficial results that Mike Ezell will be the next 4th U.S. Congresional District Representative, but the Hancock County School Board District 2 race was too close to call.
“We had great voter turn-out,” Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise said. “It was steady all day. I’m happy to see so many voters, because we had such low voter turn-out in June” for the primaries.
With 99 percent of the precincts district-wide reporting on Tuesday evening, Republican candidate Ezell was the clear winner, with 122,128 votes to Democratic candidate Johnny Dupree’s 39,292 and Libertian candidate Alden Patrick Johnson’s 3,416.
Ezell was the clear favorite in Hancock County, outpacing DuPree with 9,749 votes – about 79.90 percent – to DuPree’s 2,249, or 18.43 percent. Johnson was a distant third with 199 votes, or .03 percent. Ezell will replace incumbent U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, whom he defeated in the primary.
In the non-partisan Hancock School Board District 2 race, incumbent Tammy Ladner Garber finished with 631 votes to challenger Daniel Henley’s 634, but Necaise said there are still 53 affidavit ballots left to count, as well as 13 voter IDs to validate, before the election can be certified.
In the only other contested race in Hancock County, the Circult District 02, Place 1 Circuit Court Judge race, incumbent Judge Lisa P. Dodson won Coast-wide, with 31,596 votes – about 62 percent – to challenger Bay St. Louis Municipal Judge Stephen Maggio’s 19,504, or about 38 percent.
However, Hancock voters heavily favored Maggio, with 6,116 voters – about 55.19 percent – casting their ballots for him, while 4,920 voters cast theirs for Dodson.
In the special nonpartisan judicial election for Court of Appeals District 5, Position 2, incumbent Judge Joel Smith ran unopposed; as did Judge Jim Persons in the Chancery Court District 08, Place 1 seat; Judge Jennifer Schloegel in Chancery Court District 08, Place 2; Judge Margaret Alfonso in Chancery District 08, Place 3; and Judge Carter Bise in Chancery District 08, Place 4.
In Circuit Court District 02, Place 2, incumbent Judge Chris Schmidt also ran unopposed; as did Judge Larry Bourgeois in Circuit Court District 02, Place 3; and Judge Randi Persich Mueller in Circuit District 02, Place 4.
Hancock County Court Judge S. Trent Favre also ran unopposed, as did Election Commissioner 4 Donna L. Henry and School Board District 1 member Ray C. Ladner, Jr.
Necaise said the Tuesday’s election results cannot be officially certified for five more days.
