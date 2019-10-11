Cruisin' the Coast 2019 officially ends this Sunday, but there will be plenty more fun to be had in the Kiln on Monday when the circus comes to town.

Carson & Barnes will present Circus Saurus this Monday, Oct. 14, at the Hancock County Arena on Kiln-DeLisle Road.

There will be two shows Monday, one at 4:30 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

"See the Dinosaurs and Unicorn come alive at the circus," according to a press release. "The 2019 edition of CIRCUS SAURUS will feature artists from around the world. Immerse yourself into a mythological quest where fantasies and dreams become a reality. You will be transported to a whimsical world where mystical creatures will come to life right before your eyes.

“New heights of imagination will be reached as the elusive unicorn prances through the center ring to delight children of all ages. Dinosaurs will once again shake the ground we walk on as we travel back millions of years and have your heart captivated by our Majestic Asian Elephants."

The circus will also feature daredevils on the "Wheel of Destiny," tumbling acrobats, high-speed jugglers, clowns and aerial artists, according to the release.

Everyone is invited to join in the fun for free earlier in the day, when community members are encouraged to help wash the elephants starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.

For more information and tickets visit bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292.