Entergy New Orleans is facing more than $40,000 in federal fines in an incident last June that claimed the life of one its lineman — although he is not named specifically in the inspection report, the lineman is likely Bay St. Louis-native Cayce Seal.
“At 10:24 a.m. on June 23, 2021, an employee was wrapping a power pole with a cover when he contacted an energized 23 kilovolt phase line with his arm,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s accident investigation summary. “The employee was killed when he was electrocuted.”
OSHA has imposed a total of $40,959 in penalties on Entergy for the incident for three separate violations — $13,653 per violation.
According to the OSHA report, the “inspection has not been indicated as closed,” and “violations may be added or deleted.”
“The employee’s death was a tragedy that impacted all of us at Entergy, and we feel deeply for his family,” according to a company statement to the media. “As with any event of this nature, we have worked hard to learn the details of what occurred and implement any necessary changes that might help to prevent such incidents from happening again. Entergy has also cooperated fully with OSHA’s investigation.”
Cayce was the 28-year-old son of Bay St. Louis City Councilman Doug Seal and his wife Michele.
“This Mama will not let my Cayce’s death go untold,” Michele Seal posted on Facebook. “I’ll continue to strive to not let other families experience this pain.”
Cayce and Hancock County Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Boutte will be honored next Saturday, April 23, beginning at 10 a.m. during the Mississippi Heroes Festival at Commagere Park in Bay St. Louis.
