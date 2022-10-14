A huge crowd of family, friends and supporters surrounded long-time public servant Eddie Favre on Friday afternoon as officials unveiled a bronze sidewalk star in his honor in front of Hancock Bank on Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis.
“This isn’t about your 40 years of public service,” Mayor Mike Favre told his brother Friday after reading a proclamation making Oct. 14 “Eddie Favre Day” in Bay St. Louis — “this is about the love you have for this city.”
Eddie Favre served as the city’s mayor for a record 20 years before retiring briefly, then going back into public service as the Hancock County Administrator in 2016.
As mayor, he presided over the Bay’s rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Katrina decimated the city in 2005, and gained a national reputation as “the Mayor in Shorts,” famously wearing short pants to a black-tie event with then-President George Bush, vowing not to wear long pants again until Bay St. Louis had recovered from the storm.
He announced earlier this month that he is officially retiring again, citing health issues and a desire to spend more time with family.
Favre said that once he’s moved past his current health issues, he might be interested in getting back to work.
“Jokingly — you never say never — but who knows, I’d like to go back to doing a little bit of what I was doing before I went to work for the county, doing some consulting work,” Favre said at the time. “There have been a lot of good times and hopefully, the good Lord willing, there’ll be a lot more.”
After the star’s unveiling on Friday, he walked across the street to a reception at Dan B.’s Restaurant.
Favre’s long-time friend Lonnie Falgout — who spearheaded the efforts to get the star created and placed said the ceremony and reception were “a chance for everybody to wish him a long life and say thanks for the memories, thanks for rebuilding the city.”
Look for more in Wednesday’s edition of The Sea Coast Echo.
