The Sea Coast Echo building at 124 Court Street will be demolished later this year and the land will be used for a new four-story condominium project.
The sale of the land and building closed last week. Also last week, the Echo signed a lease to rent office space for the newspaper at 835 Hwy 90 Unit 8. The rental space is in Hancock Square in the same building which is on the north side of Highway 90 and is fronted at 835 Hwy 90 by the State Farm Insurance Mike Meyer Agency location.
The condo project, known as 124 Court, will feature a total of 24 residential units and three commercial locations. The commercial units will be on the ground floor along with a few residential units. The top three floors will have the other 22 residential units, including six on the top floor.
The developer -- 124 Court Development, LLC -- has been engaged in similar developments since 1985. They have numerous developments in Florida and other states. Past projects include custom home developments, condo buildings, retail centers, apartments, and more.
Principals of the corporation are Steve Drown and Jared Riecke.
The development will likely have restaurants on the ground floor. The top of the unit will be a rooftop deck with views of the water. Also in the plans will be a fitness center and a library for residents. The developers expect some of the units will have full time residents while others could serve as second homes for others. Some of the units may be available for rental.
Condos will have studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom options ranging in size from 547 sq. ft. to 1,452 sq. ft. The building will be 50-feet tall and will feature gated parking.
After demolition later this summer, construction is expected to take 16-18 months.
The property is adjacent to the municipal parking garage.
The Echo – which has served Bay St. Louis and Hancock County for 128 years – recently outsourced the printing of the weekly newspaper and sold its press to another newspaper in Arkansas.
“While the Echo is a little sad to leave its home of almost 40 years, once we outsourced the printing of the Echo it was clear we no longer needed all of this space,” Echo General Manager Geoff Belcher said. “It made sense for the Echo to find a new smaller home so that someone with great plans for our old property would be able to put them to use for the good of the community.
“The Echo will continue to serve this community for many more years. Moving to a more practical location is all part of the plan to ensure our commitment to the community,” Belcher said. “We’re excited to be a part of bringing more development to Historic Old Town Bay St. Louis.”
The Echo will remain in operation at the 124 Court Street location for several more weeks. Plans call for the newspaper to move to its new location in late May or early June. Watch the Echo for more definite information on that when it becomes available.
