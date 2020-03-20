Since its founding in 1892, the Sea Coast Echo has only had a handful of offices in its 128-year-old life.

However, the newspaper will move to a new, more efficient location in the near future.

But like the other newspaper office locations over the years, the new location will also be in downtown Bay St. Louis.

The land and building which has housed the Echo since the 1960s – 124 Court Street – are being put up for sale effective this week.

“Since we no longer print the Echo at our location here, we just no longer need all of this space,” Echo General Manager Geoff Belcher said. “We have more than 8,000 square feet of space here and we simply do not need all of that anymore.”

Belcher noted that the Echo building could be put to much better use by someone who will develop it and bring more jobs and services to downtown Bay St. Louis.

“It’s a great building,” he said. “Someone will do something great with it. It has lots of parking and room to grow.”

Belcher said that the newspaper will remain in the building until it sells and then will find a new downtown location for the newspaper with ample office space and plenty of parking for its employees and customers.

“People will see a sign on the building, but I want to stress to everyone that the newspaper itself is not for sale, that only the land and building are for sale,” he said.

The property is being listed by John McDonald Realty.