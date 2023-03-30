Hancock County’s communities are hopping on down the bunny trail — the city of Bay St. Louis celebrated its annual Easter Egg Hunt this past Saturday, and the Bay, Pearlington and Waveland all have huge events planned this weekend, including the third annual “Bunny Hop,” Easter Egg Extravaganza and the first annual Waveland Easter Parade.
“We had a great turn-out today,” Bay Mayor Mike Favre said Saturday during Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt. “Tons of kids. I think this is the biggest one yet.”
Hundreds of children and their families showed up Saturday at the Bay Athletic Complex to hunt for thousands of candy-filled Easter eggs; enjoy free hot dogs, sodas and sno-balls; and take their photos with the Easter Bunny. Favre thanked all the attendees, sponsors, vendors and volunteers.
Coming up this Saturday, April 1, Pearlington Impact will host its third annual Bunny Hop in conjunction with the Hancock County Library System at the Pearlington Library, 6096 1st Ave.
There will be decorated cars, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, food and drinks, live music by the Brandon Hogue Band, a balloon artist and live animals including Pharaoh the Camel and the Hattiesburg Zoo Animal Ambassadors.
Children will have the chance to “hop down the Bunny Trail” to win prizes. To sign up a car or for more information, call 228-533-0755. The event is open to everyone.
Also on Saturday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation and Retrofit will host their annual Easter Egg “Extravaganza” at Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis.
The event is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, with games, free food, an Easter egg hunt and more family fun.
Then on Sunday, Hancock County Tourism and the City of Waveland will host a pull-behind boat parade with jeeps, golf carts and marching groups to follow. The parade will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Line-up will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Waveland Avenue and Central. The parade will begin at Elwood Bourgeois Park on Waveland Ave., travel to Beach Blvd., to Coleman Avenue and end at the Coleman Ave. Town Green.
Immediately following the parade the City of Waveland will host an Easter Egg hunt for all ages on the Town Green on Coleman Ave., with a petting zoo and pony rides.
“We wanted to kind of help the city of Waveland with their Easter event,” Hancock Tourism Board President Rachel Knight said, “and I had the idea to have the pull-behind boat parade, and then the city of Waveland decided they wanted to add on to the parade and do the golf carts, Jeeps, classic cars, floats and walking groups.”
The Easter Bunny will pose with children for photos.
Food truck vendors are welcome, please contact the City of Waveland for information 228-467-4134.
This Thursday, March 30 is the last day to register for the parade.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.