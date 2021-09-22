The U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday announced 325 schools across the United States as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. East Hancock Elementary (E.H.E.), a school in Hancock County School District, has received this prestigious honor. This recognition is based on a school’s academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The prestigious National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend this school and all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
“National Blue Ribbon schools are models of consistent excellence in teaching and learning, and these schools represent the high-quality education that takes place across Mississippi’s public schools,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “I congratulate every teacher, school leader, student and family member who helped their school achieve this outstanding accomplishment.”
Upon hearing the announcement, Dr. Stacey Lee, principal of E.H.E. shared, “The 2021 National Blue Ribbon School award reflects the commitment of East Hancock Elementary to high standards and expectations and also serves as a measure of our ongoing success. Receiving national recognition as a top performing school is a prestigious honor for
our entire school community. The 2021 National Blue Ribbon School award is a result of the positive work ethic of our students, strong parental support for our school, and the dedication and talent of our faculty and staff. Most importantly, this honor is confirmation that our entire school community is making a difference in the lives of our students.”
East Hancock Elementary has an enrollment of six hundred thirty students, has seventy-one faculty and staff, and is an A rated school. Referencing the 2018-2019 accountability results, the latest results available, E.H.E. is ranked number one in the state for 5th grade math for students performing at either proficient or advanced levels. Seventy-three percent of students scored proficient or advanced in English Language Arts (ELA) and 83% of students scored proficient and advanced in math. E.H.E. is ranked in the top 2% in math out of all elementary and middle schools in the state and in the top 3% in ELA. East Hancock Elementary was also recognized in 2013 as a National Blue Ribbon School.
