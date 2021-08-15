The Hancock County School District on Sunday announced the closure of two more schools in the district due to a COVID-19 outbreak -- East Hancock Elementary and Hancock Middle School.
Earlier this week the district also closed South Hancock and Hancock High School.
Parents were notified via a call-out and teachers and administrators are preparing to implement distance learning.
Grab and go lunches will be available at two locations – South Hancock Elementary and East Hancock Elementary, from 10:30 a.m. to - 11:30 a.m. Students from any of the district’s closed locations, or quarantined from schools that remain open in the district, may pick up lunches at one of the two locations, the release states.
“We know how important in-person learning is for our students, however, the safety of our students and employees is of utmost importance to us,” the release states. “After the 14- day closure, our hope is that we will be able to get back to safe in-person learning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.