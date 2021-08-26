Tropical Depression Nine, currently threatening Cuba and the Cayman Islands, is expected to move into the northern Gulf of Mexico, strengthen, and make landfall on the central Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday evening.
The National Hurricane Center storm map issued Thursday morning predicts the eye of the storm would hit in central Louisiana, with much of the Mississippi Gulf Coast — including all of Hancock County — on the east, or “dirty” — side of the storm.
However, it’s still too early for forecasters to predict the actual path of the weather system.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there were no warnings or watches issued for the U.S.
“Rainfall from this system is likely to begin impacting portions
of the central U.S. Gulf Coast by early Sunday,” according to the NHC’s Thursday morning report.
